Listen to the Alabama Radio Call Of Tua Tagovailoa's Game-Winning Touchdown To DaVonta Smith

And the Crimson Tide has once again ascended to the top of the college football mountain!

By Chris Chavez
January 09, 2018

Alabama won its fifth national championship since 2009 with a 41-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith for a 26–23 overtime win over Georgia.

Head coach Nick Saban won his sixth career national title and tied legendary coach Bear Bryant for the most championships in college football history. It was Saban's fifth championship win with Alabama.

"Touchdown Alabama! DeVonta Smith! Touchdown Alabama! And the Crimson Tide has once again ascended to the top of the college football mountain! Alabama is back as the champion of college football!"

Listen to the local radio call with Eli Gold on the call below:

Tagovailoa finished the day with 13 of 23 passes completed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in relief of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who struggled in the first half.

