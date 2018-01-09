Alabama No. 1 in Final AP Poll; UCF Finishes 6th

Alabama is No. 1 in final AP Poll; undefeated UCF finishes 6th
Alabama is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after a thrilling 26–23 overtime victory over Georgia.
The Crimson Tide, who won their fifth national title in the past nine years. received 57 of the 61 first-place votes in the poll. It's Alabama's 11th time being No. 1 in the AP's season ending poll.
Undefeated UCF got the other four first-place votes, but finished sixth in the poll. UCF is the first unbeaten team to not finish No. 1 since TCU in 2010.
Georgia was second, followed by Oklahoma and Clemson and Ohio State, who rounded out the five.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Ohio State
6. UCF
7. Wisconsin
8. Penn State
9. TCU
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. USC
13. Miami (FL)
14. Oklahoma State
15. Michigan State
16. Washington
17. Northwestern
18. LSU
19. Mississippi State
20. Stanford
21. Boise State
22. Virginia Tech
23. NC State
25. Memphis