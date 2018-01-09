Alabama No. 1 in Final AP Poll; UCF Finishes 6th

Alabama is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after a thrilling 26–23 overtime victory over Georgia.

The Crimson Tide, who won their fifth national title in the past nine years. received 57 of the 61 first-place votes in the poll. It's Alabama's 11th time being No. 1 in the AP's season ending poll.

Undefeated UCF got the other four first-place votes, but finished sixth in the poll. UCF is the first unbeaten team to not finish No. 1 since TCU in 2010.

Georgia was second, followed by Oklahoma and Clemson and Ohio State, who rounded out the five.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Clemson

5. Ohio State

6. UCF

7. Wisconsin

8. Penn State

9. TCU

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. USC

13. Miami (FL)

14. Oklahoma State

15. Michigan State

16. Washington

17. Northwestern

18. LSU

19. Mississippi State

20. Stanford

21. Boise State

22. Virginia Tech

23. NC State

25. Memphis