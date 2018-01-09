Report: Georgia QB Jacob Eason to Transfer to Washington

The former five-star recruit is from Lake Stevens, Washington, about 30 miles from UW's campus. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 09, 2018

Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is set to transfer to Washington barring a "last-minute change of heart," according to a report from Adam Jude of The Seattle Times

Eason, who just finished his sophomore season, is from Lake Stevens, Washington, which is roughly 30 miles from Washington's campus. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. 

A former five-star recruit who won the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year award, Eason started 12 games for the Bulldogs in 2016 and threw for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He started Georgia's Week 1 game this year against Appalachian State but suffered a knee injury during that contest, and he was replaced by true freshman Jake Fromm. 

Fromm's strong play led to his keeping the starting job even when Eason was healthy enough to return. Fromm led the Bulldogs to a national title game appearance against Alabama, throwing for 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 26-23 overtime loss. Fromm, who threw for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, will enter the 2018 season as Georgia's starter. That forces Eason to transfer in order to find playing time. 

Eason will likely have to sit out a year if he makes the move to Washington, but he would have been the backup anyway had he been eligible for 2018. Jake Browning, the 2016 Pac-12 offensive player of the year, will return to the Huskies for his senior season as the undisputed starting quarterback. 

At Washington, Eason would have to compete with two young quarterbacks for the right to be Browning's successor. Washington's recruiting class of 2018 includes two quarterbacks ranked inside 247 Sports' top 100 prospects: Colson Yankoff, a dual-threat from Idaho, and Jacob Sirmon, a pro-style passer from Washington. 

