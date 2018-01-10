UCF Fans Put Up Billboard in Tuscaloosa Asking for Home-and-Home Series With Alabama

UCF wants Bama. 

By Dan Gartland
January 10, 2018

Fans of the 2017 national champions have paid to broadcast a message above the streets of Tuscaloosa. I’m talking about UCF, of course. 

A group of unidentified Knights fans put up a billboard congratulating Alabama on its win over Georgia and simultaneously challenging the Tide to a home-and-home series. 

UCF’s victory lap after beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl has been absolutely spectacular. The Knights finished the year 13–0 and defeated the only team to have beaten Alabama this season (as well as the only team to beat Georgia in the regular season), so they’re calling themselves national champs. SEC fans can laugh all they want, but you can’t argue with UCF until Alabama beats them. 

Plus, this hypothetical series sounds like a win-win. Imagine if Alabama replaced its SoCon game in the third week of November with a game against UCF. If the Tide had beaten the Knights this year instead of trouncing Mercer 56–0, they wouldn’t have been sweating the College Football Playoff committee’s decision. 

