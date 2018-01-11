USC Promotes Bryan Ellis to Quarterbacks Coach

USC is expected to promote quality control assistant Bryan Ellis to become the Trojans’ new quarterbacks coach, sources have told SI.

The 29-year old Ellis spent one season at USC after serving as the wide receivers coach on Jeff Brohm’s staff at Western Kentucky. Ellis was impressive in his role as the Hilltoppers’ play-caller in their 51–31 Boca Raton Bowl win over Memphis to close the 2016 season after Brohm left to take the Purdue head coaching job.

Ellis, who played quarterback at UAB for Neil Callaway (the Trojans’ current offensive line coach) replaces Tyson Helton, who left USC to become the offensive coordinator at Tennessee.