USC Promotes Bryan Ellis to Quarterbacks Coach

Ellis is making the jump from quality control assistant to position coach for Sam Darnold’s replacement.

By Bruce Feldman
January 11, 2018

USC is expected to promote quality control assistant Bryan Ellis to become the Trojans’ new quarterbacks coach, sources have told SI.

The 29-year old Ellis spent one season at USC after serving as the wide receivers coach on Jeff Brohm’s staff at Western Kentucky. Ellis was impressive in his role as the Hilltoppers’ play-caller in their 51–31 Boca Raton Bowl win over Memphis to close the 2016 season after Brohm left to take the Purdue head coaching job.

Ellis, who played quarterback at UAB for Neil Callaway (the Trojans’ current offensive line coach) replaces Tyson Helton, who left USC to become the offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters