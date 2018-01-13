Sportswriters, Broadcasters Honor Keith Jackson

A mentor to many broadcasters and the voice they grew up listening to, Keith Jackson was college football. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2018

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night at 89.

He was considered by many to be the voice of college football, broadcasting the sport for 50-plus years. His iconic "Whoa Nellie" catchphrase was a regular part of Saturdays for years. He is credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl, "The Granddaddy of Them All" and Michigan Stadium as the "Big House."

A mentor to many broadcasters and the voice they grew up listening to, Jackson defined college football. 

So after news of Jackson's death became public, sports broadcasters and journalists paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Read a story about him from Sports Illustrated's Vault here.

