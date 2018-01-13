Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday night at 89.

He was considered by many to be the voice of college football, broadcasting the sport for 50-plus years. His iconic "Whoa Nellie" catchphrase was a regular part of Saturdays for years. He is credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl, "The Granddaddy of Them All" and Michigan Stadium as the "Big House."

A mentor to many broadcasters and the voice they grew up listening to, Jackson defined college football.

So after news of Jackson's death became public, sports broadcasters and journalists paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Really sad to hear that the iconic Keith Jackson died last night. He was the soundtrack to so many of our Saturdays. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 13, 2018

The voice of college football. But so much more: First play-by-play man on MNF. Called Mark Spitz's seven gold medals in Munich and Eric Heiden's five golds in Lake Placid. Much more. A legend. Very sad day. https://t.co/LENZ51rhBq — Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) January 13, 2018

Oh he was priceless...loved and appreciated. I worked his last game with him. I was so nervous in rehearsals I sent it to the booth “Back to you Mr. Jackson” he IS College Football to me. Always. https://t.co/Asq9IKKhIz — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 13, 2018

RIP to a broadcasting legend.. No voice will ever sound and feel more like college football than Keith Jackson’s. https://t.co/HzcQwOFAw7 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2018

Keith Jackson was THE voice of college football for my generation and many before it. He made the big games feel bigger just by hearing his voice. RIP to the most iconic broadcasting voice the sport has ever heard. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 13, 2018

So sad to hear about Keith Jackson. He was sui generis among college football voices. Simply, the most iconic and memorable soundtrack ever to the game. And an incredible gentleman. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 13, 2018

The voice of college football and so much more has left us. My mentor and dear friend, Keith Jackson passed last night surrounded by his family. Truly one of the greats in the broadcasting industry. I am grateful for my time with a true legend. Thank you for the lessons KJ. pic.twitter.com/SPGIZXrZNA — Todd Harris (@TheToddHarris) January 13, 2018

Having a hard time finding the right words to express what the icon Keith Jackson meant to me personally, Michigan football and CFB, in general. May his family find some comfort in knowing how much joy he brought us for so many years and that his legacy endures. #RIP #Legend pic.twitter.com/Q5CWRp9gmp — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) January 13, 2018

If you ask: What does college football sound like? My answer is: Keith Jackson's voice. And that will never change. The best there ever was or ever will be. #WhoaNellie — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 13, 2018

Just heard the news that everyone’s favorite CFB broadcaster Keith Jackson passed away last night. Can close my eyes and think of so many of his special calls. Thank you Keith for all the memories and the grace in which you provided them. RIP Keith. 🙏🏼 #GOAT — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 13, 2018

The last game Keith Jackson ever called was the 2006 Rose Bowl, which was, fittingly, the best bowl game of all time. pic.twitter.com/HwXbWS4guW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 13, 2018

RIP to the great Keith Jackson. I first met Keith working as a PA for him, Digger Phelps and Anne Meyers Drysdale at the 1984 Olympics. What an amazing pro. https://t.co/F6daNda973 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 13, 2018

Michigan football is one of my favorite things in life. Whenever he called a Michigan game, I felt like it was the most important thing in the world happening at that moment https://t.co/e9yM17wFMC — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) January 13, 2018

This was Keith Jackson’s intro to the 100th game between Ohio State and Michigan in 2003. Still gives me chills. pic.twitter.com/DmfGemnhoY — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) January 13, 2018

Keith Jackson was the voice of college football and our childhoods. He was 89. Rest in peace, sir, and thank you. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2018

I remember making my first start @UW_Football in Husky Stadium against BYU. When my coach told me, I knew that Keith Jackson was calling the game. I never dreamt of the NFL. I wanted to play in @pac12

& have Keith Jackson say "Nigel Burton a SOPH-A-MORR from Sacramento!" #RIP https://t.co/NLkV6ZH6ST — Nigel Burton (@CoachNBurton) January 13, 2018

From calling @UMichFootball Bo years to the ‘97 national championship in @rosebowlgame to @Yankees Chris Chambliss’ walkoff HR in the 1976 ALCS, Keith Jackson was the voice of so many incredible sports moments for me. I’m heartbroken to hear of his passing. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 13, 2018

Can’t explain how amazing Keith Jackson was and how much I loved listening to him. #RIP https://t.co/OgGani6IcT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 13, 2018

think about how much of the overall aesthetic of college football is tied to keith jackson's voice. he was that important. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 13, 2018

If you're of a certain age, you grew up with Keith Jackson, with Whoa Nellie and the Grandaddy of them all. His voice was unmistakable on Saturday afternoons. Rest well, Keith Jackson. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) January 13, 2018

At my first TV job I got to interview Keith Jackson who was doing a satellite tour, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. His voice a huge part of my childhood every Saturday. #RIP #WhoaNellie — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 13, 2018

The reason play by play announcers tend to call college football games with an accent sounding as if it originated in Roopville, GA is because we want to sound like Keith Jackson.

No one can or ever will.

This great and gracious man, an icon, died yesterday at 89.

Awesome guy. — Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards) January 13, 2018

Very sad to hear of the passing of Keith Jackson. He was the voice of college football. I will never forget attending an event as a young reporter covering Michigan, hearing his voice, thinking the TV was on and turning around to see him. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) January 13, 2018

Read a story about him from Sports Illustrated's Vault here.