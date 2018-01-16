Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 21.

Pullman police released a statement on Tuesday night confirming Hilinski's death. The police's statement said that Hilinski was found dead on Tuesday in his apartment with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” along with a note.

Pullman PD has confirmed Tyler Hilinski's demise. pic.twitter.com/c83GNV74ZY — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) January 17, 2018

Police detectives and the Whitman County Coroner's Office are still working to confirm the suspected cause of death.

Hilinski, who was a redshirt sophomore this season, appeared in eight games and started in Washington State's 42–17 loss to Michigan State in Holiday Bowl. He served primarily as the backup to senior Luke Falk and threw for 1,176 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. He was slated to be the Cougars' starting quarterback going into the 2018 season.

SI's Bruce Feldman said those surrounding the program are shocked by the news and called Hilinski "one of the most outgoing kids on the team who was always smiling."

Hilinski was a three-star recruit in 2015 and is from Claremont, Calif.