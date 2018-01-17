UCLA Hiring Texas A&M Fan Favorite Conner McQueen as Graduate Assistant

A favorite among Aggies fans, Conner McQueen is expected to join Chip Kelly's staff.

By Bruce Feldman
January 17, 2018

Former Texas A&M QB-turned-offensive analyst Conner McQueen is expected to take a job on Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA as a graduate assistant coach, a source told SI.

The red-haired former walk-on, the grandson of Texas high school coaching legend Bob McQueen, became something of a cult hero around College Station during his time as a player. McQueen’s self-effacing, upbeat personality made him a favorite among teammates and eventually Aggie diehards. He even had his own weekly segment, “The Red Zone” (a nod to his hair), on the radio show run by A&M athletics.

The 5'10", 175-pounder served as a holder for the Aggies’ kickers from 2013 to ’16. He is expected to work with the Bruins’ defensive staff.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters