Offensive Innovator Bob Stitt Expected to Join Oklahoma State Coaching Staff

Get ready for Stitt to happen in Stillwater.

By Bruce Feldman
January 18, 2018

Former Montana and Colorado School of Mines head coach Bob Stitt is expected to join the Oklahoma State staff as an offensive analyst, a source told SI.

The 53-year-old Stitt has long been considered one of the more innovative offensive minds in football. One of Stitt’s creations is his fly-sweep-touch base, a wrinkle that his buddy West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen used to devastating effect with Tavon Austin on the way to scoring 70 points in a 2012 Orange Bowl blowout of Clemson, was even used by several NFL teams in this year’s playoffs. 

Stitt was fired at Montana after three seasons with a 21–14 record. His tenure there began with a win over No. 1 North Dakota State, the defending national champs, and future Eagles star QB Carson Wentz.

