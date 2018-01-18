Former Montana and Colorado School of Mines head coach Bob Stitt is expected to join the Oklahoma State staff as an offensive analyst, a source told SI.

The 53-year-old Stitt has long been considered one of the more innovative offensive minds in football. One of Stitt’s creations is his fly-sweep-touch base, a wrinkle that his buddy West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen used to devastating effect with Tavon Austin on the way to scoring 70 points in a 2012 Orange Bowl blowout of Clemson, was even used by several NFL teams in this year’s playoffs.

Stitt was fired at Montana after three seasons with a 21–14 record. His tenure there began with a win over No. 1 North Dakota State, the defending national champs, and future Eagles star QB Carson Wentz.