Former USC star receiver Keary Colbert will get promoted to become the Trojans' new tight ends coach, a source told SI. Colbert has been on the USC coaching staff as offensive analyst, after working in the the same capacity on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama for two seasons.

Colbert played for the Trojans from 2000–03. He finished up his career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions with 207. Colbert spent a total of six years in the NFL, four of them with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him in the second round of the 2004 NFL draft. In 2004, he set Carolina rookie records for receptions (47), receiving yards (754) and receiving touchdowns (five) in a season.

Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, he was Georgia State’s wide receivers coach in 2013. Colbert began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, in 2010, working with tight ends. Following that season, USC tight end Jordan Cameron was a fourth-round selection in the 2011 NFL draft and later became a Pro Bowler.