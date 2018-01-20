Oregon Hires Washington State’s Jim Mastro as Running Backs Coach

Oregon has hired Washington State’s Jim Mastro as the Ducks new running backs coach and, sources told SI.

By Bruce Feldman
January 20, 2018

Oregon has hired Washington State’s Jim Mastro as the Ducks new running backs coach and run game coordinator, sources told SI. Mastro is getting a three-year deal. According to a source, this deal was actually wrapped up early last week, but Mastro wanted to hold off the announcement in the wake of Washington State’s late quarterback Tyler Hilinski's death. ​

Mastro, who created the Pistol offense with Chris Ault, will be heavily involved in Ducks' run game. Prior to his time in Pullman, Mastro coached at UCLA and had spent the previous 11 seasons at Nevada (2000-10), building one of the top running attacks in the nation. In five of those seasons, a Wolf Pack running back led the Western Athletic Conference in rushing. In his last four years, he helped Nevada running backs produce five 1,000-yard seasons.

