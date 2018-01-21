Louisville’s inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cort Dennison will become Oregon’s new outside linebackers coach, a source told SI.

The Utah native was a former standout player in the Pac-12 at Washington and has quickly established himself as a fine young football coach and one of the best recruiters in the nation. He was named one of the 247Sports’s 30 Under 30 coaches in the country.

Dennison joins a staff being pieced together by new Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal.