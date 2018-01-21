Louisville Recruiting Coordinator Cort Dennison to Join Oregon as Outside Linebackers Coach

Cort Dennison will join new Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal's staff with the Ducks.

By Bruce Feldman
January 21, 2018

Louisville’s inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Cort Dennison will become Oregon’s new outside linebackers coach, a source told SI. 

The Utah native was a former standout player in the Pac-12 at Washington and has quickly established himself as a fine young football coach and one of the best recruiters in the nation. He was named one of the 247Sports’s 30 Under 30 coaches in the country.

Dennison joins a staff being pieced together by new Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal.

