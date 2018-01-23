Police Won't Release Suicide Note in Death of Tyler Hilinski

Washington state law restricts the release of suicide note details only to family members.

By Associated Press
January 23, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police will not release the suicide note found with Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski when his body was discovered.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins says state law restricts the release of suicide note details only to family members.

The chief says his department's investigation has not revealed any particular motive for suicide. The investigation will remain open pending toxicology results.

Police say the 21-year-old Hilinski shot himself in the head with a .223-caliber rifle on Jan. 16 in his apartment. The sophomore quarterback was last seen alive that morning when he dropped a teammate off on campus for class.

Police say the rifle belonged to a teammate and that Hilinski took it without the teammate's knowledge on or before Jan. 12.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters