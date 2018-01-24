Report: FSU QB Deondre Francois Investigated in Domestic Violence Incident

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is reportedly being investigated in domestic violence incident

By Scooby Axson
January 24, 2018

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated by authorities for a domestic violence incident, reports the Tallahassee Democrat.

According to the report, the Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in regards to domestic battery involving Francois early Wednesday morning.

No one has been arrested in the incident.

Francois missed most of the 2017 season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Alabama.

Francois, a redshirt sophomore, started 13 games for the Seminoles in 2016. He threw for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping Florida State win 10 games, including a Orange Bowl victory against Michigan.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters