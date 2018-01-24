Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is being investigated by authorities for a domestic violence incident, reports the Tallahassee Democrat.

According to the report, the Tallahassee Police responded to an apartment complex in regards to domestic battery involving Francois early Wednesday morning.

No one has been arrested in the incident.

Francois missed most of the 2017 season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Alabama.

Francois, a redshirt sophomore, started 13 games for the Seminoles in 2016. He threw for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping Florida State win 10 games, including a Orange Bowl victory against Michigan.