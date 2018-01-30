Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins tweeted Tuesday for the first time since he suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon against the Rockets on Friday night.

"No lie this s--- sucks!," said Cousins, who was voted an All-Star starter before the injury. "I've never experienced an injury of this magnitude in my life, but with that being said nothing I've earned has ever come easy for me either! I've only gotten it the hard way and I don't expect things to change for me now. I'll overcome this as well and continue to prove.

"I want to thank everyone for all the love, prayers, and positive energy sent my way. You are greatly appreciated! I'm also asking my supporters to join me on this journey back to playing the game I love. See you soon...#TheResurgence"

Cousins suffered the injury while trying to tap out a rebound with just under ten seconds remaining in New Orelans' 113-110 win over Houston. He was having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for a Pelicans team that was playing its best basketball of the season before his injury.

The injury requires season-ending surgery. Cousins was replaced on LeBron James' All-Star team by Thunder forward Paul George.

New Orleans is 27-22 on the season and sits in sixth place in the Western Conference.