DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Achilles Injury With Seconds Left in Rockets Game

The Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins could reportedly be out the rest of the season.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 26, 2018

The Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins left Friday's game against the Rockets just under ten seconds left with an Achilles injury and could reportedly be out the rest of the season. 

Yahoo Sports Shams Charania reported he's got a torn left Achilles tendon, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he will miss the rest of the season. 

Cousins was injured on a missed free throw, and looked hurt immediately. He was helped off the court. 

"It's his Achilles," head coach Alvin Gentry said after the game before Wojnarowski's report came out. "He'll get an MRI. We'll know the severity of it tomorrow." 

Cousins was supposed to be on LeBron James' team for the All-Star Game, which is Feb. 18. 

He finished the game with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Soon after the injury, players were tweeting support for Cousins. 

The Pelicans take on the Clippers on Sunday. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters