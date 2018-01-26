The Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins left Friday's game against the Rockets just under ten seconds left with an Achilles injury and could reportedly be out the rest of the season.

Yahoo Sports Shams Charania reported he's got a torn left Achilles tendon, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he will miss the rest of the season.

Cousins was injured on a missed free throw, and looked hurt immediately. He was helped off the court.

"It's his Achilles," head coach Alvin Gentry said after the game before Wojnarowski's report came out. "He'll get an MRI. We'll know the severity of it tomorrow."

Cousins was supposed to be on LeBron James' team for the All-Star Game, which is Feb. 18.

He finished the game with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Soon after the injury, players were tweeting support for Cousins.

Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018

The Pelicans take on the Clippers on Sunday.