Oklahoma State may have found its answer to replacing star QB Mason Rudolph Saturday night when Hawaii’s Dru Brown, a grad transfer, announced that he is going to enroll at OSU.

By Bruce Feldman
February 04, 2018

Oklahoma State may have found its answer to replacing star QB Mason Rudolph Saturday night when Hawaii’s Dru Brown, a graduate transfer, announced that he is going to enroll at OSU.

The 6-0, 200-pound Brown threw for 5,273 yards over the past two seasons at UH with a 37 TDs and 15 interceptions, including 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns and 8 INT with the Rainbow Warriors in 2017. He is expected to compete with former walk-on Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Spencer Sanders to replace Rudolph, a four-year starter. 

Word is Brown is an incredibly hard worker. He doesn’t have a big arm, but is very football savvy. 

The Cowboys finished the 2017 season at 10-3 and ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 poll. 

