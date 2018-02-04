Oklahoma State may have found its answer to replacing star QB Mason Rudolph Saturday night when Hawaii’s Dru Brown, a graduate transfer, announced that he is going to enroll at OSU.

The 6-0, 200-pound Brown threw for 5,273 yards over the past two seasons at UH with a 37 TDs and 15 interceptions, including 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns and 8 INT with the Rainbow Warriors in 2017. He is expected to compete with former walk-on Taylor Cornelius, sophomore Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Spencer Sanders to replace Rudolph, a four-year starter.

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

Matthew 7:7



Grateful for the opportunity to play for Oklahoma State University in my final season #HumbleBeginnings #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/yR4PGluOxz — Dru Brown (@dbrownTNDO) February 4, 2018

Word is Brown is an incredibly hard worker. He doesn’t have a big arm, but is very football savvy.

The Cowboys finished the 2017 season at 10-3 and ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 poll.