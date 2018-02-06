USC Inks Coach Clay Helton to Extension Through 2023

USC has agreed to a contract extension with coach Clay Helton, 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 06, 2018

USC and coach Clay Helton have agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2023 season, the program announced on Tuesday, the night before National Signing Day. Financial terms of the extension were not released. 

Helton, who took over on an interim basis after Steve Sarkisian left the program in 2015, has a 27-10 record in two-plus seasons at the helm. After he went 5-2 as the interim coach, USC removed the interim tag and gave him a three-year contract with a two-year option that would have expired after 2020. That deal paid Helton $3.8 million per year. 

"We have lofty goals at USC and Clay can get us to those goals," USC's athletic director Lynn Swann said in a statement. "He has shown that he can lead our team with integrity and stability and that he has the ability to win conference and national championships.  I am happy with the job Clay has done so far.  He has made good progress and is moving our program forward.  Winning national championships is a process and Clay has built a championship foundation through consistently successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches and providing a vision for our program."

Helton guided the Trojans to a 10-3 record that included a Rose Bowl win. In 2017, USC won the Pac-12 but was soundly beaten 24-7 by Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. 

Helton has been with USC since 2010 and was the offensive coordinator for three seasons before taking over for Sarkisian. 

 

