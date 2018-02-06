Isaac Taylor-Stuart is the fourth-best cornerback recruit in the class of 2018 and the 32nd-ranked prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Taylor-Stuart, who attends Reggie Bush’s alma mater Helix High School near San Diego, is set to decide where he’ll play college football on National Signing Day. His top four choices appear to be USC, Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee.

Nothing to see here, right? Just an elite prospect choosing between four blue bloods?

Wrong. A deep dive into Taylor-Stuart’s social media history reveals a particular opinion that could prove absolutely vital to his decision: He thinks Whataburger is better than In-N-Out. Like, eight >’s better:

Ok ima settle this Once and for all the Cali people and Texas people✨✨✨

WhatABurger>>>>>>>> In-N-Out-Burger. — ITS 1️⃣ (@Kingathlete5) January 7, 2018

Allow me to explain why this matters. USC, which would presumably hold a geographical advantage over the SEC schools still in the running, is smack dab in the middle of In-N-Out country. There are multiple Los Angeles area In-N-Out locations within half-an-hour’s drive of USC’s campus. There are also Five Guys and Shake Shacks nearby. But there are no Whataburgers in the state of California, and this makes Taylor-Stuart sad.

The state of Alabama has 14 Whataburger locations, but currently the closest one to the University of Alabama campus is 55 miles away in Pelham. That’s changing in two months, though, as the chain has announced plans for a new restaurant in Tuscaloosa. Taylor-Stuart knows this, and he’s pumped.

So you’re telling me a @Whataburger is coming to Tuscaloosa in 2 months.... 🔥😍🔥 — ITS 1️⃣ (@Kingathlete5) January 26, 2018

And what do you know! With Taylor-Stuart’s commitment on the horizon, a brand spankin’ new Whataburger just opened on 1451 Wellborn Road in College Station, just 10 minutes away from Texas A&M's campus.

Let’s connect the dots here. Taylor-Stuart loves Whataburger. Texas A&M has a Whatabuger. Alabama is getting a Whataburger. USC does not have a Whataburger. Things aren’t looking good for USC. (Or for Tennessee, which is just under four hours away from the nearest one in Birmingham.) Making matters worse, Taylor-Stuart drew attention to California’s lack of Whataburger as recently as last week (the tweet has since been deleted) and jumped back into the debate on the first day of February. Hamburgers are clearly on his mind as he prepares to make one of the most important decisions of his life.

If Taylor-Stuart decides not to go to USC, now you know why. It will have nothing to do with Jimbo Fisher’s move to A&M or Bama’s run of five national titles in nine years. It’ll be because of hamburgers.