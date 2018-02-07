Georgia Locks Up 2018's Top-Ranked Recruiting Class, Edging Ohio State

Douglas Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia tops the recruiting class rankings as Alabama falls to No. 9

By Chris Chavez
February 07, 2018

Kirby Smart and Georgia have secured the best recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' football recruiting composite team rankings on National Signing Day.

Alabama has dominated the recruiting scene with seven consecutive No. 1 classes but the Crimson Tide have fallen out of the top three for the first time since 2007 and were ranked ninth. Ohio State and Texas were ranked second and third.

Wednesday's biggest victory was five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell of Plantation (Fla.), who chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Ohio State. Georgia was also able to flip five-star linebacker Quay Walker from Alabama and four-star linebacker Otis Reese from Michigan.

During the December early signing period, the Bulldogs landed Zamir White, the top-ranked running back in the country, OT Cade Mays, the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee and guard Trey Hill's one of the nation's best interior linemen. The Bulldogs also have quarterback Justin Fields of Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga, who is considered by some to be the No. 1 player in the class.

Georgia has seven five-star and 15 four-star recruits committed for next year.

Here are the top 10 classes, according to 247 Sports:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Miami

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

