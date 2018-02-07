Greg Schiano Staying At Ohio State, Not Leaving For Patriots

After helping Ohio State land the nation's top tackle prospect, Greg Schiano is sticking around Columbus.

By Bruce Feldman
February 07, 2018

Contrary to a published report Monday that Greg Schiano was expected to join the New England Patriots as their new defensive coordinator, the Ohio State defensive coordinator told SI Wednesday morning that he is staying at OSU. A source told SI that Schiano, who is very close to Bill Belichick, had the opportunity to join the Patriots’ staff, although it was unclear if it would be as defensive coordinator.

Schiano told SI a few minutes after the nation’s top offensive tackle prospect, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) five-star Nick Petit-Frere, picked the Buckeyes. Schiano played a key role in helping Ohio State pluck Petit-Frere out of Tampa.

Under Schiano’s direction last fall, the Buckeyes ranked fifth in the nation in fewest yards per play allowed. They led the nation with 114 tackles for loss and were third with 45 sacks. That success nearly led to Tennessee hiring him as its head coach, but a swell of discontent among Volunteers fans compelled the school to walk away from an advanced stage of negotiations.

