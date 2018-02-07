National Signing Day 2018: Recruiting Class Rankings

It's been nearly one month since Alabama's thrilling 23-20 overtime win over Georgia in the national championship game, but it'd be a mistake to say we're in the college football offseason. That's because there is no offseason in college football—as the saying goes, 'crootin never sleeps.

Wednesday is National Signing Day, which historically has been the first day high school seniors can sign National Letters of Intent with college programs. But this has been the first recruiting cycle that's featured an early signing period—seniors were allowed to sign with teams from Dec 20-22, and the vast majority of the country's best players did exactly that—of the 29 five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite rankings, 23 have already signed with their program of choice. Moreover, the vast majority of players in the top 150 have already signed.

That's not to say Wednesday isn't an important day, because it definitely still is. Six five-stars have still yet to sign—as have a number of quality four-stars—and players who have given verbal commits can and often do flip their choice when it comes time to sign the papers.

Here are the current team rankings for the class of 2018. We'll continue to update this as more and more players put pen to paper.

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Miami

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. Clemson

9. Notre Dame

10. Auburn

11. Washington

12. USC

13. LSU

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. UCLA

17. Michigan

18. Florida

19. South Carolina

20. Tennessee

21. TCU

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas A&M

24. Baylor

25. N.C. State

26. Maryland

27. Nebraska

28. Ole Miss

29. Michigan State

30. Oklahoma State

31. Mississippi State

32. Louisville

33. West Virginia

34. Minnesota

35. North Carolina

36. Iowa

37. Kentucky

38. Vanderbilt

39. Missouri

40. Washington State

41. California

42. Wisconsin

43. Indiana

44. Purdue

45. Stanford

46. Colorado

47. Georgia Tech

48. Syracuse

49. Illinois

50. Utah