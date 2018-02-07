National Signing Day 2018: Recruiting Class Rankings

Here are the class rankings as they stand on National Signing Day 2018.
It's been nearly one month since Alabama's thrilling 23-20 overtime win over Georgia in the national championship game, but it'd be a mistake to say we're in the college football offseason. That's because there is no offseason in college football—as the saying goes, 'crootin never sleeps.
Wednesday is National Signing Day, which historically has been the first day high school seniors can sign National Letters of Intent with college programs. But this has been the first recruiting cycle that's featured an early signing period—seniors were allowed to sign with teams from Dec 20-22, and the vast majority of the country's best players did exactly that—of the 29 five-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite rankings, 23 have already signed with their program of choice. Moreover, the vast majority of players in the top 150 have already signed.
That's not to say Wednesday isn't an important day, because it definitely still is. Six five-stars have still yet to sign—as have a number of quality four-stars—and players who have given verbal commits can and often do flip their choice when it comes time to sign the papers.
Here are the current team rankings for the class of 2018. We'll continue to update this as more and more players put pen to paper.
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Miami
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Auburn
11. Washington
12. USC
13. LSU
14. Florida State
15. Oregon
16. UCLA
17. Michigan
18. Florida
19. South Carolina
20. Tennessee
21. TCU
22. Virginia Tech
23. Texas A&M
24. Baylor
25. N.C. State
26. Maryland
27. Nebraska
28. Ole Miss
29. Michigan State
30. Oklahoma State
31. Mississippi State
32. Louisville
33. West Virginia
34. Minnesota
35. North Carolina
36. Iowa
37. Kentucky
38. Vanderbilt
39. Missouri
40. Washington State
41. California
42. Wisconsin
43. Indiana
44. Purdue
45. Stanford
46. Colorado
47. Georgia Tech
48. Syracuse
49. Illinois
50. Utah