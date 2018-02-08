Former Florida offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier is expected to join LSU’s staff as an offensive analyst, a source told SI. He also has worked as an offensive coordinator at Alabama, Michigan, Washington and Fresno State. Before that he was the quarterbacks coach of the St. Louis Rams.

The 47-year-old Nussmeier spent four seasons as a quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and also spent time with the Colts and in the CFL.