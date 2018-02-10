Jim McElwain has emerged as a strong candidate to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan working with receivers, a source told SI. It’s the position Dan Enos held briefly before taking a job at Alabama. One of the candidates for the job, Toledo offensive coordinator Brian Wright pulled out of consideration, according to a source.



The 55-year-old former Florida head coach interviewed for the Wolverines job recently.



McElwain was fired in the middle of the 2017 season after less than three years coaching the Gators. He was 22-12 with two SEC East titles. He has extensive experience coaching receivers, having done so at both Michigan State and Louisville, among other places.

Another coach in the mix for the Wolverines' vacancy is former Jets offensive coordinator Johnny Morton. A Michigan native, Morton coached receivers on Harbaugh’s staff with the 49ers.