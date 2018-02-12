Former defensive coordinator Taver Johnson has left Temple, a source told SI. The 45-year-old Ohio native is expected to take a job working with defensive backs on Ohio State’s staff.

Johnson coached defensive backs for the Buckeyes from 2007 to 2011, then made stops at Arkansas and Purdue before arriving in Philadelphia last year. He would become the second FBS defensive coordinator to join Ohio State’s staff this offseason, following former Washington State DC Alex Grinch, who was added to Urban Meyer’s staff in January. In addition, Greg Schiano who led a defense that finished fifth in the nation in yards per play and first in tackles for loss—has turned down some other coaching opportunities to remain in Columbus as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.

Andrew Thacker, Temple’s linebackers coach, was promoted to defensive coordinator last month, and Johnson was named assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/safeties.