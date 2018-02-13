The NCAA denied Notre Dame's appeal to restore 21 vacated football wins from an academic misconduct violation, which means the Fighting Irish have fallen from second to sixth on the all-time wins list.

University President Fr. John Jenkins wrote a letter to Notre Dame alumni that said the university believed that the NCAA is in error. Notre Dame accepted certain NCAA findings and acknowledged there was cheating involving some football players and a student athletic trainer but only appealed he penalty that vacated the victories.

The wins are from the 2012-13 season, which includes the victories that led to the BCS championship game appearance against Alabama in 2012. The Irish went 9–4 in the following season, where two athletes played while ineligible.

Notre Dame drops from 907 to 886 wins. Michigan holds the most all-time wins with 943. Texas (898), Ohio State (898), Nebraska (893) and Alabama (891) have moved ahead of the Fighting Irish.

[h/t CollegeFootballTalk]