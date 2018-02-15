Two Baylor redshirt football players, along with two other student suspects, are reportedly under investigation in connection with a sexual assault involving Baylor female athletes, per KWTX.

The complainant and victim are reportedly members of the school's equestrian team.

The alleged incident occurred at an apartment complex on the evening of Nov. 11 into the morning of Nov. 12. According to Baylor's online crime log, it was reported Nov. 14 as "Alcohol-Minors Consuming/Sexual Assault.” But police reports obtained by KWTX are dated Nov. 17 and the date discrepancy wasn't explained.

Pictures and video have been taken into evidence, with some of them possibly being posted to social media, reports KWTX. Four Baylor faculty or staff members have been interviewed but the station was unable to verify if they were athletic department personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Baylor underwent a huge sexual assault scandal starting in 2015 that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and discipline for its president and athletic director.

Read the full KWTX report here.