Toledo running backs coach Marquel Blackwell will become West Virginia’s new running backs coach, multiple sources told SI.

The 38-year-old Florida native spent the past two seasons with the Rockets after working for one season at University of Florida. Blackwell also has been a high school coach in the Tampa area before working at USF and Western Kentucky.

He replaces Tony Dews, who left WVU for a job with the Tennessee Titans.