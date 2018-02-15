West Virginia has found its replacement at running backs coach for the departed Tony Dews—Toledo's Marquel Blackwell.
The 38-year-old Florida native spent the past two seasons with the Rockets after working for one season at University of Florida. Blackwell also has been a high school coach in the Tampa area before working at USF and Western Kentucky.
He replaces Tony Dews, who left WVU for a job with the Tennessee Titans.