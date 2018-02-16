Former Florida head coach Jim McElwain has been offered a spot on Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan working with receivers in a role that could eventually include offensive coordinator duties and could begin as early as next week, a source told SI. McElwain would be taking the position former Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos held for less than two months earlier this offseason before taking a job at Alabama.

The 55-year-old McElwain was fired in the middle of his third season coaching the Gators. He was 22–12 with two SEC East titles. He has extensive experience coaching receivers, having done so at both Michigan State and Louisville, among other places.