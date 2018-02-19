Craig Kuligowski is leaving Miami and is expected to become the new defensive line coach at Alabama, a source told SI. Kuligowski, regarded as one of the nation’s top DL coaches for all of the prospects he has developed at Missouri and later at Miami, played for Nick Saban his senior season at Toledo.

Kuligowski coached two seasons in Coral Gables after spending the previous 15 years as the defensive line coach at the University of Missouri. In his 15 years at Mizzou, he developed five first-round D-linemen.