Oregon is hiring Marshall offensive line coach Alex Mirabal to work with the Ducks’ centers and guards, SI has learned. Grad assistant Cody Woodiel will work with the team’s offensive tackles. Head coach Mario Cristobal, who was the Ducks’ O-line coach on Willie Taggart’s staff, will remain the team’s O-line coach.

In 2017, under Mirabal’s guidance the Herd ranked No. 4 in the nation in sacks allowed with just 11 in 13 games.

The 47-year-old Mirabal goes way back with Cristobal and worked for him at Florida International. A longtime Miami-Dade high school football coach, Mirabal had taught and coached around South Florida since 1993, helping Miami Christopher Columbus High School to three district championships in four years as the Explorers’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator.