Marshall Football Player Dies From New Year's Day Gunshot Wound

Marshall University football player Lawrence Aaron III died from complications with treatment stemming from a gunshot wound that left him paralyzed on New Year's Day.

"Marshall University lost a very special young man today and it has shocked and saddened us all," head coach Doc Holliday said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Larry Aaron's family and friends, many of whom were his fellow Thundering Herd teammates. His loss will be felt in every corner of our program and his spirit will never be forgotten."

Aaron and a 17-year-old male were shot in the early hours of Jan. 1. Bullets rang out in the Severn, Maryland residence and Aaron threw his body in front of his girlfriend's to protect her from getting hit.

Marshall plans on holding a fundraiser in Aaron's memory at Saturday's men's basketball game.

In his redshirt season, Aaron recorded 13 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in eight games.