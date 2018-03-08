Alabama's Jalen Hurts is a man of his word.

Hurts and Charles Barkley, who played basketball at Auburn, had a bet for the Iron Bowl. If Alabama won, Barkley would have to wear a Crimson Tide jersey on air on TNT. If Auburn won, Hurt had to wear an Auburn jersey on campus.

Well in case you forgot, Auburn beat Alabama in that game to move on to the SEC championship. But Alabama got the last laugh, beating Georgia for the College Football Playoff title.

And Hurts finally paid off his bet to Barkley, trolling Barkley at the end of the video.

While he's stuck wearing the Auburn jersey, Hurts makes a jab at Barkley by pulling out the national championship trophy.

Hurts is no stranger to paying off bets: He chopped his dreadlocks after winning the national title.

The Deal Was If We Won The Natty, The Locs Had To Come Off lol. New Look . Same Mission . Grind Hard And Improve Everyday ! #AllGlory2God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/w2uEKJLA9L — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 21, 2018

Roll Tide indeed.