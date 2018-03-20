Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones is joining the Alabama coaching staff, but he won't be on the field.

Instead, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said he is "an intern, an analyst" after practice Tuesday.

"I guess we could have several names for it, Saban said. "He can't coach on the field. He can work with us off the field. And today was actually the first time he was cleared by the NCAA. We have these rules and I don't even know what they're called, like we can't hire high school coaches. We can't hire people that have recruited other players that we're recruiting and all that. You have to go through a process with the NCAA, and that finally got completed today."

Jones was fired as the Vols head coach Nov. 12. He coached the program for five seasons, going 34–27. Tennessee lost all six of its conference games last season.