Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his left thumb Tuesday on the first day of spring practice, according to ESPN.

"Probably going to require some time for him to get back," coach Nick Saban said. "I'm not going to speculate on what the injury might be."

Tagovailoa will visit doctors in Birmingham for the injury on his throwing hand and will likely miss a few days, according to ESPN.

As a freshman, Tagovailoa threw the 2018 national championship game-winning touchdown in overtime against Georgia. He entered the game after Saban benched sophomore starter Jalen Hurts. Tagovailoa threw two other touchdowns earlier in the game.

Last season, Tagovailoa threw for 636 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. Tagovailoa and Hurts will compete for the starting position, Saban told ESPN.