I don’t know what’s going on at South Carolina’s spring game. It’s weird enough that they’ve got ESPN hosts as the referees, but that’s nothing to compared to this video.

Steve Spurrier, the Heisman Trophy winner and legendary South Carolina and Florida coach, planted himself in the corner of the end zone and tried to catch a touchdown pass. He had the gloves and everything. But it slipped right through his hands.

I know Spurrier is asking why he couldn’t have thrown the pass instead. He didn’t win that Heisman playing receiver, after all.