Watch: Steve Spurrier Drops Touchdown Pass at South Carolina Spring Game

The HBC needs to work on his hands. 

By Dan Gartland
March 31, 2018

I don’t know what’s going on at South Carolina’s spring game. It’s weird enough that they’ve got ESPN hosts as the referees, but that’s nothing to compared to this video. 

Steve Spurrier, the Heisman Trophy winner and legendary South Carolina and Florida coach, planted himself in the corner of the end zone and tried to catch a touchdown pass. He had the gloves and everything. But it slipped right through his hands. 

I know Spurrier is asking why he couldn’t have thrown the pass instead. He didn’t win that Heisman playing receiver, after all. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now