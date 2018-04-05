Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is set to receive a new contract extension that will make him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten Conference, according to multiple media reports.

A committee of the school's governing board approved the deal on Thursday, with the full board voting on the extension Friday.

Meyer will receive a $1.2 million raise and his total compensation for the 2018 season will be $7.6 million. He will be under contract through the 2022 season.

"I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his guidance and the Board of Trustees for its work in considering this extension,” Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I think everyone will agree that we have one of the finest coaches and mentors in Urban Meyer leading our football program.”

In six seasons with Ohio State, Meyer has a 73–8 overall record and has only lost three conference games in that time.

The Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014 and last season they won 12 games, capping off the campaign with a victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl.