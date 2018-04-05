Class of 2019 quarterback Paul Tyson (Hewitt-Trussville High School), the great grandson of Bear Bryant, has committed to Alabama.

Bryant coached at Alabama for 25 years and won six national championships, which is tied for the most in modern college football history.

Tyson is 6'4" and weighs 215 pounds. He is coming off a season in which he completed 238 of 336 passes for 3,392 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions, according to AL.com.

He made his announcement in a Twitter post.

"I would like to say that I give all praise to God. I have been blessed my entire life and I am now blessed with an opportunity to be a part of a place very special to me and my family. I have prayed that the right door would open and that I would be sure. I have enjoyed the recruiting process and really tried to be open minded. It came down to Coach Key, Coach Enos, and Coach Saban asking me to commit now. I felt that same calling that my Great Grandfather had when he was asked to come home. Alabama is home and that's where I want to spend my college career. I want to thank all the coaches and teams that recruited me, and thank all of my coaches over the years, especially Coach Floyd. I want to thank my Mom, Dad, Uncle Paul and 3 sisters who supported me through this process. I now want to focus on my senior year at Hewitt-Trussville, and help Alabama recruit the best class in the nation in 2019. #RollTide"

Tyson is rated as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.