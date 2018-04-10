Steve Spurrier is ready to recruit Tim Tebow as the quarterback of his Alliance of American Football team if baseball doesn't work out.

The football coach went on the Open Mike Radio Show in Orlando Monday to discuss his new job coaching the Orlando AAF team, which was announced Saturday.

Asked if Tebow could become his quarterback, Spurrier was open to the suggestion.

"That would be wonderful," Spurrier said. "I think Tim knows about this league. He knows he's welcome to come down there and play."

The AAF is a professional football alliance, which will debut February 9, 2019, one week after Super Bowl LIII. There will be eight 50-man teams, and the season will run 10 weeks.

Spurrier coached South Carolina from 2005-2015, before resigning halfway through the season.

He won the Heisman Trophy in 1966 while playing at Florida and later coached there for 12 years. Spurrier became the winningest coach in school history and led the team to a 1996 national championship.

Tebow played for the Gators from 2006-2009. As the starting quarterback from 2007-2009, Tebow led the Gators to victories over South Carolina each year.

Tebow currently plays baseball for the Double A Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Mets' organization. He hit a home run in his first at-bat during his Double A debut last Thursday.

While baseball is Tebow's current pursuit, Spurrier wants the former quarterback to know it's not too late to make a comeback in football.

"Obviously if his baseball career is going well he may decide to stick with that, which I can sorta understand. But if it doesn't go too well and he has an urge to play football, we certainly would welcome him there in Orlando."