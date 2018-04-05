Watch: Tim Tebow Hits Homer in First Double A At-Bat With Binghamton

Tim Tebow made his Double A debut with the Rumble Ponies by hitting a monster three-run homer. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2018

Tim Tebow made his Double A debut with the Rumble Ponies by hitting a monster three-run homer. 

The home run gave the Ponies a 5–0 lead. 

Binghamton is the Double A affiliate of the Mets. 

The 30-year-old quarterback turned outfielder finished the 2017 season with the St. Lucie Mets of the Florida State League. He started the season with Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League 

Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs in 126 minor league games last year. 

The 2007 Heisman winner signed with the Mets in September 2016, which most thought was a publicity move. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now