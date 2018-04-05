Tim Tebow made his Double A debut with the Rumble Ponies by hitting a monster three-run homer.

The home run gave the Ponies a 5–0 lead.

Binghamton is the Double A affiliate of the Mets.

The first pitch Tim Tebow saw in Double-A?



Monster three-run shot. Unreal. (via @RumblePoniesBB) pic.twitter.com/8zzPX1uf2W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 5, 2018

UPDATE: @TimTebow crushed a three-run homer on the first pitch he saw for @RumblePoniesBB. pic.twitter.com/oOoGewbB5I — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) April 5, 2018

The 30-year-old quarterback turned outfielder finished the 2017 season with the St. Lucie Mets of the Florida State League. He started the season with Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League

Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs in 126 minor league games last year.

The 2007 Heisman winner signed with the Mets in September 2016, which most thought was a publicity move.