Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is reportedly facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The quarterback was given a notice to appear in court and faces a charge of possessing fewer than 20 grams of marijuana.

"We are aware of the situation and it is being handled internally," coach Willie Taggart told the Democrat.

The Seminoles have a spring game in two days, which Francois was not expected to play in as he is recovering from a knee injury.

Francois tore his left patella tendon in the first game of the 2017 season against Alabama, missing the remainder of the season.

The junior is competing against James Blackman for the starting quarterback position.