Head coach Nick Saban was caught criticizing quarterback Jalen Hurts at Alabama's spring game.

In the game, Hurts dropped back for a pass but ended up running. Quarterbacks aren't allowed to be tackled during spring games.

“Without me saying it … two years. I mean the third-team quarterback can move the team right down the field throwing the ball,” Saban was overheard saying on the ESPN broadcast.

Hurts threw for 195 yards on 19-of-37 passing and rushed for 33 yards. Mac Jones, who led the second-team offense, went 23-of-35 for 289 yards.

Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are battling for the starting position.

Tua was Jalen Hurts' backup as a true freshman until the national championship. Hurts was benched and Tua came in to give the Crimson Tide a comeback victory.