Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, committed to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

The younger Tagovailoa is a four-star quarterback and member of the 2019 recruiting class.

He announced his decision at Alabama's spring game.

According to 247.com, he had 13 offers, including Tennessee, Florida and Nebraska.

Tua was Jalen Hurts' backup as a true freshman until the national championship. Hurts was benched and Tua came in to give the Crimson Tide a comeback victory.

The two are now battling for the starting position.