UCF Football Team Gets National Championship Rings

The UCF football team has some new hardware to commemorate their undefeated season.

The self-declared 2017 national champions were given Super Bowl-sized rings on Saturday.

The 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 2017 undefeated national championship ring.#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/RtLEqbgoKR — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 22, 2018

The players were undoubtedly excited and had fun showing off their rings. Linebacker Nate Evans got a little giddy when he was handed his ring, calling it "beautiful."

“This is motivation right here! We gotta get another one of these!”



Enjoy the moment Nate Evans got his natty 💍 pic.twitter.com/Rvu8cHZV02 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 22, 2018

"This is what it's all about right here, man. That preparation and hard work," wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith said of his ring.

The Knights also unveiled a "2017 National Champions" sign at Spectrum Stadium at Saturday's spring game.

UCF went undefeated in the 2017 season and won the American Athletic Conference. However, they were left out of the College Football Playoff with the selection committee saying UCF's schedule wasn't strong enough.

The Knights went on to beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, finishing their season with a 13-0 record and declaring themselves national champions.