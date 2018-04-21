UCF Football Team Gets National Championship Rings

The UCF football team celebrated their 2017 undefeated season with some new hardware.

By Jenna West
April 21, 2018

The UCF football team has some new hardware to commemorate their undefeated season.

The self-declared 2017 national champions were given Super Bowl-sized rings on Saturday.

The players were undoubtedly excited and had fun showing off their rings. Linebacker Nate Evans got a little giddy when he was handed his ring, calling it "beautiful."

"This is what it's all about right here, man. That preparation and hard work," wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith said of his ring.

The Knights also unveiled a "2017 National Champions" sign at Spectrum Stadium at Saturday's spring game.

UCF went undefeated in the 2017 season and won the American Athletic Conference. However, they were left out of the College Football Playoff with the selection committee saying UCF's schedule wasn't strong enough.

The Knights went on to beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, finishing their season with a 13-0 record and declaring themselves national champions.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)