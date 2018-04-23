A new college football video game will be available by 2020, according to a press release from IMackulate Vision Gaming.

The game will be called Gridiron Champions and the company announced they will release the game on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam platforms, marking the first college football game on the market since EA sports canceled the NCAA Football series in 2013.

"Gridiron Champions will offer a unique experience to gamers by allowing them the opportunity to customize player uniforms, stadiums, fan atmosphere and recreate pageantry though this unique college football experience," the release said.

"IMV Gaming is working on next steps such as discussions with game developers in the manufacturing partner selection process as well as the future games for 2021 which include a potentially licensed version of Gridiron Champions and potentially a college basketball experience."

New College Football Video Game “Gridiron Champions” set to come out in 2020! https://t.co/GQXeCUBpiX pic.twitter.com/0dIAlSfykg — Sleeper Athletes (@SleeperAthletes) April 23, 2018

The game will have 126 created teams, but users can customize teams, rosters and more to create a replica of the real league.

Although the game will not be licensed by the NCAA in its inaugural year, college football fans can rejoice that they finally have a new video game.