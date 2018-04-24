The University of Toledo deleted a tweet from Tuesday saying that if they received 500,000 retweets they would change the school mascot to Shrek.

The school tweeted the announcement on Tuesday morning from their official account, issuing the challenge to potentially change their mascot from Rocky the Rocket to the green cartoon ogre.

It appears as though the University Of Toledo has deleted its promise to change its mascot to Shrek if it got 500K retweets. Was getting roughly 1,000 retweets a minute towards the end. pic.twitter.com/fqrQPUItkv — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2018

The tweet was up for over three hours and reached almost 91,000 retweets before being deleted.

It was never intended to be taken seriously, according to USA Today.

"We are definitely not changing the school mascot to Shrek," University of Toledo media relations specialist Christine Billau told USA Today. "If we do reach a half million [retweets], we'd plan something special for Rocky."

Billau also said the tweet was sent out by the university's social media team, who tries to "engage and have some fun" online.

After the tweet was taken down, the school joked it was Rocky's fault because he got jealous.

Darn it! Rocky got jealous about the possibility of being replaced, and deleted the tweet! pic.twitter.com/gF6g9whisS — The University of Toledo (@UToledo) April 24, 2018

Guess Rocky's not going anywhere after all.