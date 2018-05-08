LSU, Cincinnati Granted Permission to Contact Ohio State Transfer Joe Burrow

With Dwayne Haskins set to take over in Columbus, Burrow is headed elsewhere as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility.

By Andy Staples
May 08, 2018

LSU and Cincinnati have been granted permission to contact Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow, SI.com has learned.

Burrow, a rising redshirt junior, announced Tuesday that he intends to transfer. He had been competing with redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins for the starting job at Ohio State. After Ohio State’s spring game, Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer told ESPN that he owed Burrow a decision on the starter so that Burrow, who is on track to graduate and play immediately at his next school, could decide what is best for his future. Burrow will have two seasons to play at his new school.

Burrow, a 6'3", 215-pounder from The Plains, Ohio, made clear a transfer was a possibility after the spring game. “I didn’t come here to sit on the bench for four years, and I know I’m a pretty darn good quarterback,” he told reporters in Columbus. “And I want to play somewhere.”

Burrow backed up J.T. Barrett in 2016, but he was knocked out of the race to be Barrett’s backup last August when he broke a bone in his hand during preseason practice. Haskins spent last year as the backup, replacing an injured Barrett in the Buckeyes’ win against Michigan.

LSU’s quarterback situation looked even more muddled after the spring game than it did before spring practice. Myles Brennan backed up then senior Danny Etling last season, but neither Brennan, Lowell Narcisse nor Justin McMillan separated from the others.

Cincinnati is coached by former Ohio State assistant Luke Fickell. The Bearcats have an established starter in Hayden Moore, who completed 239 of 424 passes for 2,562 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Backup Ross Trail decided earlier this month that he will transfer.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)