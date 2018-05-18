Sometimes fishing can be dangerous.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, an avid hunter and fisherman, learned that the hard way on Thursday night, posting an Instagram story that showed a fishing lure stuck in his leg.

BREAKING NEWS Some better pix. Candle light vigil at the ER? #savejake pic.twitter.com/ff0RMMEoP9 — Wise Dawg (@wiserdawg) May 18, 2018

Fromm doesn't really seem to affected by the giant sharp hook in his leg, but maybe playing football does that to a person.

Fromm started 14 games for Georgia this season, his freshman year, and led the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record, SEC Championship and Rose Bowl appearance. He threw for 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions, completing 62 percent of his passes.

Georgia opens its 2018-19 season on Sept. 1 against Austin Peay in Athens.