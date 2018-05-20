LSU Legend, Heisman Winner Billy Cannon Dies at 80

LSU legend, 1959 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon dies at 80

May 20, 2018

Former LSU legend and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon died at his home on Sunday morning, the school announced.

He was 80 years old.

Cannon won the Heisman Trophy in 1959 after the leading the Tigers in rushing with 598 yards while scoring five touchdowns.

He also had one punt return score that season, an electrifying 89–yard return in the final minutes of a 7–3 upset victory over No. 3 Ole Miss on Halloween night.

Cannon was a two-time unanimous All-American and helped the Tigers to an 11–0 record in 1958 and the national championship.

He was selected as the first overall pick the 1960 NFL Draft and played for the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

