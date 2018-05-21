Report: Clemson QB Hunter Johnson to Transfer: What it Means for the Tigers, Possible Destinations

Where will the former 5-star recruit go?

By Nihal Kolur
May 21, 2018

Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson has submitted his transfer request, ESPN confirmed on Monday.

Johnson, a sophomore, was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class and threw for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last year. His transfer was first reported by Tigerillustrated.com

After competing for the starting job in the spring, Johnson asked to be part of a three-quarterback committee. The Indiana native preferred to start full time, but with Kelly Bryant still on the Tigers roster, opportunities were limited.

Possible Destinations

247Sports reported Johnson has expressed interest in Purdue and Northwestern as two possible destinations, both close to his home state. Johnson's brother, Cole, played as a reserve for Northwestern in 2016. He was also recruited heavily by Tennessee, Penn State and Notre Dame. In fact, he committed to Tennessee in 2015 before flipping to Clemson. The Midwest (and Big Ten) seems like a predictable fit.

According to NCAA transfer rules, Johnson will have to sit out the 2018 season, but would still have three years of eligibility remaining as his redshirt year is still available.

ESPN ranked Johnson as the No. 1 pocket passer in the 2017 signing class.

What it means for the Tigers

Even without Johnson, Clemson's quarterback room is loaded with talent. Senior starter Kelly Bryant excelled last season, leading the Tigers to the College Football Playoff Semifinal while throwing for 2678 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The Tigers also secured ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect in the 2018 signing class, Trevor Lawrence, who enrolled early this spring.

